In light of deadly NYC fire, East Lansing Fire Department shares tips on how to keep your family safe

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire safety is often overlooked. The tasks that make a person prepared can be viewed as tedious, but that doesn’t mean they’re not important. In fact, some of those “tedious” tasks can be what saves your life.

The fatal apartment fire in New York City shed some light on how easily many things can go wrong in an emergency situation. Days later, more details are coming out about the fire that killed 17 on Sunday.

Monday, fire officials said some safety doors failed during the incident, causing them to stay open and allow the spread of smoke throughout the building. This came after investigators said a malfunctioning space heater was the cause of the fire, and several smoke detectors were found to be not working at the time.

In light of this tragedy, the East Lansing Fire Department wants to make sure you know what you can do to help prevent you and your family from becoming part of another tragedy.

Confirm working smoke detectors are located in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area and on each level of your home, including the basement.

Confirm working carbon monoxide detectors are located in furnace/water heater rooms, kitchens that contain gas stoves and immediately outside each separate sleeping area.

Test every smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector. Replace smoke detectors that are 10 years old.

Create an escape plan with your family and practice that plan.

