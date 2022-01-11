Lansing School District increases fan limit for indoor sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District has increased its fan limit for indoor sporting events from zero to 100.

Superintendent Ben Shuldiner confirmed the move to News 10 Tuesday morning.

Last week, the district moved to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The district also did not allow fans at home games that week.

The Lansing Eastern High School girls JV game last Tuesday was quiet due to the lack of an audience.

Monday, Holt schools increased the number of spectators allowed at home games from two per athlete to four.

