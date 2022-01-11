Advertisement

Lansing police: Teen killed in shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue

Lansing Police on the scene of a shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Lansing Police on the scene of a shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave.
By Jake Vigna and Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 19-year-old man was killed Monday in a shooting on N. Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to authorities, at 4:47 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots at a residence located near the intersection of North Pennsylvania Avenue and M-43 Highway. Police said they found a 19-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said first aid was attempted before the teenager was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was random.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or 517-483-6847.

