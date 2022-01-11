Jackson County Commissioner seriously injured in skydiving accident

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jeromy Alexander, recently appointed Jackson County Commissioner, has been seriously injured while skydiving in Florida.

The incident happened Jan. 8 while Alexander was attempting a jump at Skydive City. What caused the incident has not yet been released, though Alexander is an experienced skydiver and an instructor at Skydive Tecumseh.

Alexander has been active in local politics even before his recent appointment to Jackson County Commissioner. He ran for mayor against Daniel Mahoney, who was himself commissioner at the time. Ultimately Mahoney won that race, but Alexander was then selected to fill Mahoney’s old position.

Former Mayor Derek Dobies sent out a tweet on Jan. 9 talking about the fall.

I just learned my former colleague Jeromy Alexander was in a tragic skydiving accident with serious injuries and is in an induced coma. Please join me in sending thought and prayers out to Jeromy and his family today.

This isn’t the first serious incident at Skydive City.

In 2013 two tourists from Iceland died after they rented parachutes from Skydive City that they failed to deploy, according to reporting from WFLX. In 2019, there were two deaths in separate incidents that were also associated with the business.

