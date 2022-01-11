Advertisement

Jackson County Commissioner seriously injured in skydiving accident

Jackson County Commissioner Jeromy Alexander
Jackson County Commissioner Jeromy Alexander(WILX 2022)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jeromy Alexander, recently appointed Jackson County Commissioner, has been seriously injured while skydiving in Florida.

The incident happened Jan. 8 while Alexander was attempting a jump at Skydive City. What caused the incident has not yet been released, though Alexander is an experienced skydiver and an instructor at Skydive Tecumseh.

Alexander has been active in local politics even before his recent appointment to Jackson County Commissioner. He ran for mayor against Daniel Mahoney, who was himself commissioner at the time. Ultimately Mahoney won that race, but Alexander was then selected to fill Mahoney’s old position.

Related: Jackson mayoral candidate profile - Jeromy Alexander

Former Mayor Derek Dobies sent out a tweet on Jan. 9 talking about the fall.

This isn’t the first serious incident at Skydive City.

In 2013 two tourists from Iceland died after they rented parachutes from Skydive City that they failed to deploy, according to reporting from WFLX. In 2019, there were two deaths in separate incidents that were also associated with the business.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police on the scene of a shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Lansing police: Teen killed in shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
A Michigan State Police Officer assists Lansing Police with the arrest of a barricaded gunman.
Lansing police ID woman found dead in home after standoff Saturday
MDHHS issues new guidelines for schools amid COVID-19 surge
MDHHS updates COVID vaccine guidelines after review of CDC changes
Gregory Michael Sanders is facing nearly 20 charges after barricading himself in a home and...
Gunman in Lansing stand-off named, faces nearly 20 charges
The policy starts January 24.
Okemos High School’s controversial backpack policy raises eyebrows

Latest News

FILe - In this May 31, 2012 file photo, Detroit Red Wings captain Nicklas Lidstrom, of Sweden,...
Red Wings announce hiring of Nicklas Lidström
Spartans now have a deadline to get their COVID-19 booster information to the university.
MSU: Feb. 1 deadline to submit booster info
Izzo thankful for personal call from Howard ahead of UM-MSU being postponed
Izzo thankful for personal call from Howard ahead of UM-MSU being postponed
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Izzo thankful for personal call from Howard ahead of UM-MSU being postponed