Izzo thankful for personal call from Howard ahead of UM-MSU being postponed

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference still has not announced any make up dates for Michigan’s two postponed home basketball games.

The Wolverines were supposed to host Purdue Tuesday night and this past Saturday, the Wolverines also called off the game against Michigan State.

Both games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines program.

The Spartans arrived in Ann arbor for shoot around last Friday night before staying the night in a hotel. Michigan coach Juwan Howard called Tom Izzo at 10:45 that evening to tell him the Wolverines did not have enough players who’d passed COVID-19 tests to play.

Izzo says he is fully satisfied with Michigan’s response to the situation:

“I was very happy with the communication from Juwan. It was a weird time at night, he was kind enough to call me - I mean Juwan called me himself. I thought that was classy and good.”

The prominence of the rivalry game being abruptly postponed was not lost on Izzo.

“You know when it’s your rivalry game, everyone’s more disappointed. It was a high kind of build towards, a crescendo and then all of a sudden there’s no game and how it was handled by them was fine with me. It’s a tough situation for everybody, I mean tough for them. I’m sure they had big crowds. We had people that flew in for the game. It’s tough on them, it’s tough on us but it’s the toughest, and I think everybody should understand this, toughest on the players.”

Izzo added that his team had been fortunate with COVID-19 so far, but it is constantly on their minds.

“Every time you get a sniffle you’re wondering if you got COVID and that’s difficult. We’ve been fortunate - we’ve had some kids get it and we found a way to get through it but there could be more kids that get it.”

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.