Holt Public Schools teacher arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charge

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A Holt Public Schools teacher pled not guilty Tuesday to a criminal sexual conduct charge.

Original story: Holt teacher on leave after reportedly being charged with a crime

Brian Heath Hannon was arraigned Tuesday at Shiawassee County Court. He is currently on administrative leave, pending an investigation of the charges.

Prosecutors said the charge did not involve a student.

Elliott Elementary School, within the Holt Public Schools district, has Hannon listed on their website as a transitional kindergarten teacher.

Hannon’s bond was set at $20,000 with no contact with the victims or with any other minor unless they are part of his household or family.

He is expected to return to court Jan. 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office at 989-743-2297.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.

