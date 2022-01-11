Advertisement

Gunman in Lansing stand-off named, faces nearly 20 charges

The stand-off lasted for hours in a home where a woman was later found dead.
Gregory Michael Sanders is facing nearly 20 charges after barricading himself in a home and firing at police.(Lansing Police Department)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police have identified the suspect who barricaded himself in a home for hours over the weekend.

Gregory Michael Sanders, 41, of Lansing was arraigned in 54-A District Court on Monday. He is facing nearly twenty charges including:

  • Count 1: Assault with the intent to Murder
  • Count 2: Assault with the intent to Murder
  • Count 3: Assault with the intent to Murder
  • Count 4: Assault with the intent to Murder
  • Count 5: Assault with the intent to Murder
  • Count 6: Assault with the intent to Murder
  • Count 7: Assault with the intent to Murder
  • Count 8: Assault with the intent to Murder
  • Count 9: Weapons – Firearms – Possession by Felon
  • Count 10: Weapons – Felony Firearm
  • Count 11: Weapons – Felony Firearm
  • Count 12: Weapons – Felony Firearm
  • Count 13: Weapons – Felony Firearm
  • Count 14: Weapons – Felony Firearm
  • Count 15: Weapons – Felony Firearm
  • Count 16: Weapons – Felony Firearm
  • Count 17: Weapons – Felony Firearm
  • Count 18: Weapons – Firearms – discharge in or at a building
  • Habitual Offender – 3rd offense

Monday morning, LPD identified the homicide victim as 28-year-old Dominique Elizabeth Hawn.

Early Saturday morning, LPD officers responded to the 4900 block of Pleasant Grove Road for numerous calls of shots fired. After they tried to enter the home, Sanders came out and pointed a firearm at officers. The officers then gave loud verbal commands for Sanders to drop his weapon as they withdrew to cover. Sanders then entered the residence, where he pointed and fired the weapon out the doors and windows numerous times.

His bond was set at $250,000. Sanders will next be in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 20 in front of Judge Alderson.

Previous versions of this article stated Sanders’s age as 42 but has since been corrected by LPD.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

