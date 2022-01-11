Gunman in Lansing stand-off named, faces nearly 20 charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police have identified the suspect who barricaded himself in a home for hours over the weekend.

Gregory Michael Sanders, 41, of Lansing was arraigned in 54-A District Court on Monday. He is facing nearly twenty charges including:

Count 1: Assault with the intent to Murder

Count 2: Assault with the intent to Murder

Count 3: Assault with the intent to Murder

Count 4: Assault with the intent to Murder

Count 5: Assault with the intent to Murder

Count 6: Assault with the intent to Murder

Count 7: Assault with the intent to Murder

Count 8: Assault with the intent to Murder

Count 9: Weapons – Firearms – Possession by Felon

Count 10: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 11: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 12: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 13: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 14: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 15: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 16: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 17: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 18: Weapons – Firearms – discharge in or at a building

Habitual Offender – 3rd offense

Monday morning, LPD identified the homicide victim as 28-year-old Dominique Elizabeth Hawn.

Early Saturday morning, LPD officers responded to the 4900 block of Pleasant Grove Road for numerous calls of shots fired. After they tried to enter the home, Sanders came out and pointed a firearm at officers. The officers then gave loud verbal commands for Sanders to drop his weapon as they withdrew to cover. Sanders then entered the residence, where he pointed and fired the weapon out the doors and windows numerous times.

His bond was set at $250,000. Sanders will next be in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 20 in front of Judge Alderson.

Previous versions of this article stated Sanders’s age as 42 but has since been corrected by LPD.

