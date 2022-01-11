Blood supply stalls at dangerously low levels across US

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the American Red Cross, the US blood supply is still at a dangerously low level with blood donations urgently needed.

Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, canceled blood drives, and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage. Centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood.

O-positive blood is given to patients more than any other type, so if you have o-positive blood, your donation is needed most. Luckily, it’s also the most common blood type.

You can schedule an appointment to donate HERE.

