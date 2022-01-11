Advertisement

BJ’s Wholesale Club is opening later this month in Lansing

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -BJ’s Wholesale Club is opening a new location later this month in Lansing. Their new club is located at 825 North Marketplace Boulevard and will offer convenient shopping options and one-stop shopping.

Members will be able to check out a vast selection of fresh foods and produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies and more. Plus, BJ’s members will also be able to shop for seasonal items, fashion for the family, toys, tech items and more throughout the year. Learn more about a BJ’s Wholesale Club membership by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police on the scene of a shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Police ID 19-year-old killed in shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave Monday
A Michigan State Police Officer assists Lansing Police with the arrest of a barricaded gunman.
Lansing police ID woman found dead in home after standoff Saturday
Gregory Michael Sanders is facing nearly 20 charges after barricading himself in a home and...
Suspected gunman in Lansing stand-off named, faces nearly 20 charges
MDHHS issues new guidelines for schools amid COVID-19 surge
MDHHS updates COVID vaccine guidelines after review of CDC changes
The policy starts January 24.
Okemos High School’s controversial backpack policy raises eyebrows

Latest News

sadasdas
BJ's Wholesale Club
Art in the sky
Local artists’ work stops traffic in ‘Art In The Sky’ project
FROZEN
Frozen is coming to Wharton Center in East Lansing
zcxvxc
Faces of Ingham County