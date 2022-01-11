BJ’s Wholesale Club is opening later this month in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -BJ’s Wholesale Club is opening a new location later this month in Lansing. Their new club is located at 825 North Marketplace Boulevard and will offer convenient shopping options and one-stop shopping.

Members will be able to check out a vast selection of fresh foods and produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies and more. Plus, BJ’s members will also be able to shop for seasonal items, fashion for the family, toys, tech items and more throughout the year. Learn more about a BJ’s Wholesale Club membership by clicking here.

