Advertisement

Baseball Talks to Resume

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball and the players’ association are scheduled to meet Thursday in the first negotiations between the parties since labor talks broke off Dec. 1. The planning of the meeting was disclosed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made. MLB has been preparing a new proposal for the union. Management locked out the union on Dec. 2 following the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement, the sport’s ninth work stoppage but first since a 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95. The dispute threatens spring training, which is scheduled to start Feb. 16 in Florida and Arizona.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police on the scene of a shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Police ID 19-year-old killed in shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave Monday
A Michigan State Police Officer assists Lansing Police with the arrest of a barricaded gunman.
Lansing police ID woman found dead in home after standoff Saturday
Gregory Michael Sanders is facing nearly 20 charges after barricading himself in a home and...
Suspected gunman in Lansing stand-off named, faces nearly 20 charges
MDHHS issues new guidelines for schools amid COVID-19 surge
MDHHS updates COVID vaccine guidelines after review of CDC changes
The policy starts January 24.
Okemos High School’s controversial backpack policy raises eyebrows

Latest News

The crowd at the Boston Bruins game honored the victims of the Marathon bombing Wednesday night.
Rask Returning to Bruins
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and quarterback Case Keenum (5) talk during a...
Mayfield Expected Back in Cleveland
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule calls out from the bench in the first half of an NFL...
Panthers Changing Several Assistant Coaches
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Finishes In Top Ten in Final Football Polls