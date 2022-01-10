WATCH LIVE: Tom Izzo hosts press conference after UM postpones rivalry game
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo is set to speak after University of Michigan postponed their rivalry game due to COVID protocols.
Watch the conference above.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.