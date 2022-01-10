Sparrow limiting visitors as COVID cases surge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System has announced a modification to its inpatient visitor policy throughout the system in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Effective Tuesday, Jan. 11:

Only one visitor will be allowed per patient each day. Patients or their representative will be asked to coordinate with their family and friends so the appropriate visitors are allowed access.

Patients in Pediatrics and Women’s Services units can have two visitors designated throughout their stay. There is no change in the policy for these units.

There is also no change in policy for patients in the Emergency Department, who may have one visitor once they are in a room.

Comfort Care/End-of-Life patients will be addressed on a case by case basis.

By reducing the number of visitors into the health system, the potential to spread the virus is limited, as Sparrow continues to see a record-high number of COVID-19 positive patients and caregivers.

“Although the increase in COVID positive patients and caregivers may warrant tighter restrictions, Sparrow believes visitation is an important part of the healing/caring process,” Sparrow said in a statement> All visitors are required to wear a face mask at all Sparrow locations. Anyone not wearing a mask properly will be asked to leave the facility and could lose their visitation rights.

All COVID-19 positive patient visitors must set up an appointment by calling (517) 364-2514.

