Rodgers fine, sits 2nd half, top seed Packers lose to Lions

The Lions closed coach Dan Campbell’s first season with plenty of pride
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell celebrates to an interception in the second half against...
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell celebrates to an interception in the second half against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)(Rick Osentoski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and sat out the second half with nothing at stake as the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 37-30.

Jordan Love threw two interceptions late in the game, sealing a defeat that doesn’t affect Green Bay’s playoff positioning.

The NFC North champion Packers rolled into the Motor City after already clinching the conference’s No. 1 seed and its only first-round bye. Rodgers was 14 of 18 for 138 yards.

The Lions closed coach Dan Campbell’s first season with plenty of pride and trick plays.

