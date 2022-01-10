Advertisement

Reports: Lions to part ways with OC Anthony Lynn

Head Coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties
Anthony Lynn, Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator, watches during warmups before an NFL...
Anthony Lynn, Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator, watches during warmups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - According to reports, the Detroit Lions will part ways with Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn.

The report came Sunday morning before the Lions’ season finale against the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach Dan Campbell didn’t comment on the matter after the game, adding he hadn’t had a chance to talk with Lynn about the news.

Campbell took over play-calling duties from Lynn during the 2021-2022 season.

