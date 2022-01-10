Advertisement

Police identify man killed in Springport Twp. crash Saturday

By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGPORT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police have identified the man who was killed in a one car crash Saturday in Springport Township.

Police identified the man as Randall Snyder of Albion. Police say he was driving south on Crawford Rd. near Bangham Rd. when his car ran off the road and hit a tree.

Snyder was the only one in the vehicle when it crashed, police said.

Police believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

