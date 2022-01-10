Omicron variant detected in Eaton Co.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) has been notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Serivces (MDHHS) that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in at least on Eaton County resident.

The resident was tested on Dec. 22, 2021.

BEDHD says they expect there are many more cases of the variant currently present in the district, but verifying which variant is present in an individual requires generic sequencing, something that often takes weeks to complete.

“We are urging our communities to take steps now to reduce the risk for themselves, their families and others in order to lessen the impact of Omicron on our health care system resources,” said Colette Scrimger, Health Officer of BEDHD. “This includes, getting boosted, wearing a mask, and staying home if you are sick.”

According to the MDHHS, Omicron is currently the most prevalent variant in the state.

“Most people who are fully vaccinated should be protected from severe infection, but we are expecting to see many serious cases in people who are unvaccinated, as well as milder breakthrough infections among people who are vaccinated,” BEDHD said in a statement.

COVID-19 rapid antigen testing and PCR testing are available to those of any age, regardless of symptoms. A testing site can be found here.

Both Barry and Eaton Counties are currently at a high level of community transmission. Everyone should be wearing a well-fitting mask in indoor public setting in accordance with MDHHS Public Health Advisory issued on Nov. 19, 2021, which is still in effect.

For more information, visit www.barryeatonhealth.org/coronavirus or www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

