No Word Yet on Big Ten Makeup Games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference has yet to announce make up dates for two Michigan home games. The Wolverines have Covid issues which wiped out games this past Saturday against Michigan State and for Tuesday night’s game against Purdue. Michigan State remained tenth in this week’s Associated Press poll with a 13-2 season record. The Spartans have won eight in a row and host Minnesota at 7pm Wednesday.

