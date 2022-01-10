Advertisement

NFL Hall of Famer Maynard Dies

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86. Maynard was the main target for Namath with the New York Jets, though a leg injury made him less effective in the team’s stunning upset of the NFL champion Baltimore Colts in the 1969 Super Bowl. That game established the credibility of the newer league but Maynard had proven himself long before that. When he retired in 1973 after one season with the St. Louis Cardinals, he was pro football’s career receiving leader with 633 catches for 11,834 yards and 88 touchdowns.

