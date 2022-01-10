Advertisement

NFL Coach Firings Begin

General view of Hard Rock Stadium as the Buffalo Bills kick the ball to the Miami Dolphins...
General view of Hard Rock Stadium as the Buffalo Bills kick the ball to the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(Source: AP Photo/Doug Murray)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - From the NFC North to the AFC East, the firings began almost immediately after the NFL’s first 17-game season concluded. The Vikings fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman today following an 8-9 season. Division rival Chicago parted with coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace after going 6-11. And in a relative surprise, Miami dismissed coach Brian Flores, whose Dolphins went 9-8, including a sweep of archrival New England.

