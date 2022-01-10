Advertisement

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Lansing Catholic at Eaton Rapids

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Friday’s game -- Lansing Catholic at Eaton Rapids.

Number 4, Zane Kemp, put on a show ended with a big dunk early in the first quarter for Eaton Rapids.

He wasn’t done there. He found himself with the ball in the second quarter and slammed it down with two hands.

Eaton Rapids won the game by two points.

