Nessel reissues alert amid uptick in fake COVID-19 test kits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to be cautious of fake COVID-19 tests that are sold online.

Recently, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) released warnings about the fraudulent tests, leading Nessel to reissue her alert highlighting important tips for consumers.

Nessel’s office is encouraging Michiganders to remember the following tips from the FTC when shopping online for COVID test kits and related items:

Make sure the test you’re buying is authorized by the FDA. Check the FDA’s lists of antigen diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests before you buy to find the tests authorized for home use. (EUA stands for “emergency use authorization.”)

Check out a seller before you buy, especially if you’re buying from a site you don’t know. Search online for the website, company, or seller’s name plus words like “scam,” “complaint,” or “review.”

Compare online reviews from a wide variety of websites. You can get a good idea about a company, product, or service from reading user reviews on various retail or shopping comparison sites. Think about the source of the review. Ask yourself: Where is this review coming from? Is it from an expert organization or individual customers?

Pay by credit card. If you’re charged for an order you never got, or for a product that was not as advertised, contact your credit card company and dispute the charge



The AG’s office says it is seeing an increase in calls and complaints about at-home tests. Currently, those complaints are being reviewed to determine if any additional action is needed.

“As the pandemic continues to grip our nation, bad actors are finding new ways to take advantage of our current reality,” Nessel said. “Right now, there is a huge demand for at-home COVID-19 tests, so it’s important to understand there will be attempts to capitalize on that demand. The best way to combat criminal attempts to defraud consumers is to educate yourself on the latest scams.”

