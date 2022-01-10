In My View: A big day for college football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a big day in football with the national title game tonight. All the MSU and Michigan fans can watch Alabama versus Georgia and ascertain where their teams have to be to win a national title moving forward.

But the bigger story might be all the anticipated NFL coach firings today and will Jim Harbaugh’s game surface more than it already did last week?

And will there be anything to the speculation?

It’s a big football day to perhaps begin a big football week, in my view.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

