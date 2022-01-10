Advertisement

In My View: A big day for college football

But there may be a bigger story.
In my View with Tim Staudt
(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a big day in football with the national title game tonight. All the MSU and Michigan fans can watch Alabama versus Georgia and ascertain where their teams have to be to win a national title moving forward.

But the bigger story might be all the anticipated NFL coach firings today and will Jim Harbaugh’s game surface more than it already did last week? 

And will there be anything to the speculation? 

It’s a big football day to perhaps begin a big football week, in my view.

