Advertisement

Mid-Michigan food pantries feel the strain as food prices spike

By Kaylie Crowe
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Food prices are at an all time high, rising 6% over the past year. That’s putting a strain on food banks as they see an increase in demand and a higher price tag to stock food.

Jerry Norris runs The Fledge, which has its own food pantry.

“We’ve had such a food security problem before the pandemic and then the pandemic exacerbated that and now we’re going to see people shifting from being able to help to now needing the food and it’s going to keep shifting that way every time it goes up a percent,” said Norris.

More: Biden Administration aims to lower the cost of meat in 2022

Norris said the more costs rise the fewer people it can help. He says it’s a cycle they feared was coming.

“We didn’t purchase food for maybe 6-9 months in 2020 because it was coming so well. So were using that money on housing and other things and now we’ve got to put some aside to shop ourselves for it,” said Norris.

The Fledge isn’t the only group noticing more people in need of food. Other resources throughout the community said they’re being stretched. Kelly Miller, with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, said they have seen an 18% increase in people in need of food the past year.

“Where we’ve seen the most dramatic rise the past year has been actually getting the food to our food bank. It really is that plus the cost of food is really affecting us,” said Miller.

She said the most expensive food items that people are struggling to find are their main priority.

“While folks are having trouble at the grocery store we’re still working to provide fruits and vegetables and dairy products proteins, things that really do cost a lot more right now,” said Miller.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Michigan State Police Officer assists Lansing Police with the arrest of a barricaded gunman.
UPDATE: Police ID woman found dead in home after standoff Saturday
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Police said the driver was a Calhoun County resident, but are not releasing the full identity...
MSP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal crash in Springport Twp.
The driver was the only one in the vehicle and he was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
Michigan State Police: Alcohol may be a factor in rollover accident on I-96
Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy Bob Loken lost his battle with cancer. He was 51.
Longtime Oakland County deputy loses his battle with cancer

Latest News

MDHHS issues new guidelines for schools amid COVID-19 surge
MDHHS updates COVID vaccine guidelines after review of CDC changes
Change this caption before publishing
Michigan State University’s possible solution to the teacher shortage
Michigan State University’s possible solution to the teacher shortage
Sparrow limiting visitors as COVID cases surge
Sparrow limiting visitors as COVID-19 cases surge