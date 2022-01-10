Mid-Michigan colleges prepare for spring semester

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College students are headed back to campus this week. Both Michigan State University and Lansing Community College start classes tomorrow.

While LCC students will head back to the classroom, MSU students won’t be starting their semester in person. The spring semester will start remotely and stay that way for the first three weeks of the semester.

“Having to go back online again for the first three weeks this semester it’s kind of like really switching me and pushing me in directions that I thought I was getting away from and now I’m going back to,” said an MSU student, Matthew Ginter.

After having their last semester in person some students say it feels like a step backward.

“Going from you know getting over the hump, to getting back in person and then thinking you’re through it all but then you get sent back online, it’s not what you want in your college experience,” said MSU student, Aidan Belew.

MSU President Stanley says that starting the semester remotely can help slow the spread of the virus so they can return to campus safely. Even though the change is temporary some students fear the remote schedule could extend beyond the first few weeks.

“Just because of how the spread works and everyone coming back from home and then spring break will be coming up and all that. So obviously I hope we get back but I’m trying to be realistic,” said Belew.

Students are invited back to their residence halls and dining options will be available to those who do return to campus. Students were also given the option to stay home if they’d like. Even though students have a choice to return to campus, some students prefer the traditional college setting.

“It’s a different learning experience and the way you take the classes the way you prepare for tests the way you do everything. It’s just different,” said Ginter.

As of now, MSU is going to stay virtual until further notice.

