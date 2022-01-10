Michigan State University’s possible solution to the teacher shortage

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The teacher shortage has become a crisis in Mid-Michigan with some districts -- like Lansing -- offering substitutes $300 a day in order to find help.

There may be some help coming from Michigan State University.

“Anytime someone does an internship with us, and you’re good, we want to keep you,” said Lansing School District superintendent Benjamin Shuldiner.

A new partnership has formed between the Lansing School District and Michigan State University. Education students at MSU are filling out their applications to do a residency with the district to learn what it’s like in the classroom and, hopefully, graduate with a job.

“What a great pipeline program,” Shuldiner said. “You do your training here and if you’re good, you get the job.”

The program is in response to the national teacher shortage plaguing many districts.

“You can only have people teach who are certified teachers, so there’s a limit there,” Shuldiner said. “One of the things we started to do when I became superintendent was to reach out to all the universities and how could we not reach out to MSU? They’re down the street.”

“There’s no question that we, as a state, need to do a lot more to attract educators,” said Thomas Morgan, with the Michigan Education Association.

Morgan, the teachers’ union spokesperson, said programs like this are great for growing the teaching population, but state officials need to do their part. Aside from better compensation for new and veteran teachers, he said government leaders need to listen to the teachers.

Related: ‘We have to do something’ -- Michigan parents split over in-person, online education plans

“We need to make sure that our elected officials are listening to the voices of educators when their crafting education policy,” Morgan said. “And we need to respect school staff -- teachers and support staff -- for the professionals that they are.”

While he can’t control what the legislature does, Shuldiner hopes the program will be a step in the right direction to bring quality teachers to Lansing.

“We know that having a high quality teacher in every classroom is absolutely essential for great education for our children,” Shuldiner said.

The partnership will also allow resident teachers to substitute teach once-a-week to earn money.

More information can be found on the Lansing School District’s official website here or on Michigan State Univerisity’s College of Education website here.

More: Bill allows non-teaching staff to sub at Michigan schools

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.