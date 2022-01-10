Advertisement

Michigan cancels 2nd straight game due to COVID-19 protocols

Juwan Howard
Juwan Howard
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The Purdue-Michigan men’s basketball game has been postponed because the Wolverines have fewer than seven scholarship players cleared to play due to COVID-19 protocols.

The third-ranked Boilermakers were scheduled to play at Michigan on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines also had to postpone their game against No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday because they didn’t have enough scholarship players available.

In the two months since the Division I college basketball season began, 700-plus games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19, with slightly more men’s than women’s games affected.

On the men’s side, about 12% of games overall were canceled or postponed through Jan. 3. The majority of the COVID-19-related cancellations and postponements came in mid-to-late December.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Michigan State Police Officer assists Lansing Police with the arrest of a barricaded gunman.
UPDATE: Police find deceased woman inside Lansing residence where gunman barricaded himself
The driver was the only one in the vehicle and he was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
Michigan State Police: Alcohol may be a factor in rollover accident on I-96
Michigan State University
Michigan State vs. Michigan men’s basketball game postponed
Police said the driver was a Calhoun County resident, but are not releasing the full identity...
MSP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal crash in Springport Twp.
Michigan receives historic $384.7 million for home energy assistance, and you may qualify

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist tests positive for COVID-19
Police said the driver was a Calhoun County resident, but are not releasing the full identity...
MSP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal crash in Springport Twp.
How To Prepare For The Cold Temps
How To Prepare For The Cold Temps
Experts offer safety tips to prepare for the cold