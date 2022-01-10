MDHHS updates COVID vaccine guidelines after review of CDC changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After considering the changes, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will now adopt the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updates for K-12 COVID-19 quarantine and isolation.

Jan. 10, 2022: Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 44,524 cases, 56 deaths over the past three days

The new guidance takes into account the significant protections offered by vaccination, which is free and available to nearly every American. Changes include isolation guidance that allow students, teachers and staff to return to school sooner after infection, under certain circumstances. Quarantine guidance also now allows students, as well as staff and teachers, to return to school sooner after a school-based exposure.

“We always advocate for preventative measures that keep our children safe,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Children of school age – ages 5 and up – are now eligible to get vaccinated, and children ages 12 and up are eligible to get boosted. In addition to masking and testing, we feel confident that schools can remain as safe as possible for our children.”

More: Where to get COVID testing in Mid-Michigan

Below the new rules as determined by the MDHHS are listed below.

Overview of COVID-19 Isolation Guidance for K-12 Schools

Students, teachers & staff who test positive for COVID-19 and/or display COVID-19 symptoms should isolate regardless of vaccination status:

If positive with no symptoms, monitor for symptoms from day of exposure through day 10 of isolation; and

Isolate at home for 5 days (day “0″ is day symptoms begin or day test was taken for students, teachers & staff who do not have symptoms); and

If symptoms have improved or you continue to have no symptoms, return to school, while wearing a well-fitted mask , for days 6 -10; or

Stay home for 10 days if unwilling/unable to wear a mask.

If you have a fever, stay home until you are fever free for a period of 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.

Overview of COVID-19 Quarantine Guidance for K-12 Schools

Close contacts of a COVID-19 case do not need to quarantine at home if they:

Had confirmed COVID-19 within the last 90 days; and/or

Are up to date on all recommended COVID-19 vaccines for which they are eligible

These contacts should still monitor their symptoms and “Mask to Stay” for 10 days from the date of last exposure.

Close contacts of a COVID-19 case who do not meet the criteria above need to quarantine or may test to stay and/or mask to stay. Exposed individuals may: Exposed individuals may:

Home quarantine for days 1-5, if feasible test on day 5, AND “Mask to Stay” for days 6-10; or

Test to Stay ” for days 1-6 AND “Mask to Stay” for days 1-10; or

Home quarantine for days 1-10 if unable/unwilling to mask

Students, teachers & staff should monitor for symptoms throughout quarantine period (days 1 through 10). Day “0″ is day of last close contact with any COVID-19 positive student, teacher or staff. If symptoms develop, get tested.

Symptom Monitoring

During days 0-10 following exposure:

Watch for symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or other COVID-19 symptoms.

If symptoms develop, get tested immediately and isolate until receiving test results. If test is positive, then follow isolation recommendations.

If symptoms do not develop, get tested at least five days after last exposed.

If possible, stay away from others in the home, especially people who are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.

For the full 10 days after last exposure, avoid people who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease, and nursing homes and other high-risk settings

Test to Stay: test every other day for 6 days following the exposure and consistent and correct use of a well-fitted mask.

Mask to Stay: is the consistent and correct use of a well-fitted mask when around others and in school and public settings.

Those who would like to get vaccinated, or would like to get a booster shot, can find a location to do so at VaccineFinder.org.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.