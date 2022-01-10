Lt. Gov. Gilchrist tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a video from Gilchrist himself on Twitter.

In the video, Gilchrist said he currently has no symptoms, and was grateful about how the COVID-19 vaccine protects against serious illness.

“I’ve been open and transparent about how this virus has impacted people in my life,” said Gilchrist in the video. “I take this very seriously, and I feel it is important to share my story.”

Gilchrist explained in the video that his two-year-old daughter began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as a runny-nose and a mild fever. He said his family took precautions to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus. As a precaution, he took a test. However, Gilchrist said the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is very contagious, and is much more transmissible than other variants of COVID-19.

The Lt. Gov. said his daughter’s condition is improving.

“We are praying for this to continue to be the case,” said Gilchrist.

Gilchrist said he will be isolating and will continue to work virtually. At the end of the video, he urged the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent from serious illness.

I currently have no symptoms, and I’m grateful that being vaccinated protects against serious illness. I encourage everyone to keep doing all they can to keep each other safe. pic.twitter.com/cfrs7Fvlxt — Garlin Gilchrist II (@LtGovGilchrist) January 9, 2022

