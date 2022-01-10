Lions To Get Second Draft Pick

UNDATED (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 3-and-14 record this season earned them the top spot in April’s NFL draft, the second consecutive year they will pick first. The tentative order of the first round, not including teams in the playoffs, was announced today by the NFL. Playoff results will determine where the 14 teams making the postseason will select.

