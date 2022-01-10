Advertisement

Lansing Police: 18-year-old shot multiple times on N. Pennsylvania

Lansing Police on the scene of a shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Lansing Police on the scene of a shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police say an 18-year-old man has been shot multiple times on N. Pennsylvania Ave.

According to police, at 4:47 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots at a residence located near the intersection of North Pennsylvania Avenue and M-43 Highway.

They say the 18-year-old is in critical condition.

Investigators say they don’t believe there’s a danger to the public, however no suspect has been named.

News 10 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

This is a breaking news story, stay with News 10 for updates.

Change this caption before publishing
