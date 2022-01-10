Advertisement

Jackson police investigating gunfight over video game system

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A father and son who were attempting to sell a video game system in Jackson are now dealing with a family crisis.

Jackson police were dispatched to Southridge Park Apartments Sunday afternoon on reports of a shooting. There, officers located a 69-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his hip and leg. The man was transported Henry Ford Allegiance hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

According to police, the victim and his 45-year-old son met the suspect in that area to sell him a video game system. The suspect then pointed a handgun at the victims and attempted to take the gaming system by force.

The 69-year-old victim, who was legally carrying a handgun, drew his firearm. Gunfire was then exchanged between the victim and suspect. The suspect then fled the area on foot and has not yet been located.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to either contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

