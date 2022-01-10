Holt raising amount of spectators allowed at their basketball games from 2 per athlete to 4

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt is slowly allowing more fans at their basketball games.

Monday, the Holt Athletic Department announced they will be allowing four spectators per athlete at their basketball games, up from two per athlete last week.

The athletic department announced last week they would be restricting how many fans would be allowed at their games, citing the state’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Related: Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 44,524 cases, 56 deaths over the past three days

However, they are sticking with the way fans will be able to buy tickets.

To be able to attend the game, fans must buy tickets prior to the game via a link through GoFan. The link will be sent out the day before the game.

Limits were set up through the software to limit purchases to four tickets. Once at the game, fans will be asked for the name of the athlete they are attending for. Once the game is over, fans will be asked to exit the gym.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.