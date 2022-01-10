Gov. Whitmer to give State of the State address Jan. 26

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The date has been set for Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State address.

The Gov. will be giving her address on Jan. 26. This will be her fourth State of the State address.

The speech will be held virtually this year in observance of the pandemic and Michigan’s current COVID-19 surge.

“The State of the State address is a tradition rooted in history,” said Gov. Whitmer and Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth in a joint statement. “It is an opportunity for Michiganders to hear about the work of state government and see Republicans and Democrats come together to focus on the issues that will put Michigan families, communities, and small businesses first. This year, we’ve agreed that the State of the State address should once again be held remotely to ensure everyone can safely partake in this time-honored event.”

The speech will be livestreamed on wilx.com.

