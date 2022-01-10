Giants Need New General Manager

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Dave Gettleman is retiring as the general manager of the New York Giants after four losing seasons. The Giants announced the move Monday, a day after New York dropped its finale 22-7 to Washington, to finish at 4-and-13. The loss was the sixth straight for New York and it ended a dismal second season under coach Joe Judge. Judge’s future with the Giants also is in question.

