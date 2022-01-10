Getting to know a face of Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to highlight locals in our community and get to know the ‘Faces of Ingham County.’

Heidi Williams is the Director of the Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter and shares what she loves about the job including working in our community with animals.

Faces of Ingham County is brought to you by EXIT Realty and you can nominate someone here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.