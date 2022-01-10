Advertisement

Frozen is coming to Wharton Center in East Lansing

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There’s more family fun coming to Wharton Center in East Lansing. Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will be at Wharton Center starting Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 through Sunday, February 6th, 2022.

We got a chance to talk to Bob Hoffman, the Wharton Center Public Relations Manager, about the reasons this musical is so popular. Check out the videos to find out more about Frozen. Plus, click here if you want to learn more about the COVID safety protocols at Wharton Center and to purchase tickets.

