Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 44,524 cases, 56 deaths over the past three days

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s fourth COVID-19 surge continues. Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 44,524 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths linked to the virus over the past three days. The state averaged 14,841 cases during that timeframe.

State totals now sit at 1,681,135 cases and 27,878 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

Adults being sent to the hospital with COVID are on the rise amid the surge. COVID hospitalizations in Michigan set a new record Monday with 4,580 adults hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections. Monday’s report breaks the state’s previous record set on Dec. 13, when the MDHHS reported 4,518 adults were hospitalized with confirmed infections.

The state health department did not update testing data yet. As of Friday, the state’s positivity rate was averaging around 33%.

Ingham County reports 39,741 cases and 580 deaths.

Jackson County reports 27,256 cases and 436 deaths.

Clinton County reports 10,481 cases and 157 deaths.

Eaton County reports 16,804 cases and 312 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 11,093 cases and 180 deaths.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Michigan State Police Officer assists Lansing Police with the arrest of a barricaded gunman.
UPDATE: Police ID woman found dead in home after standoff Saturday
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Police said the driver was a Calhoun County resident, but are not releasing the full identity...
MSP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal crash in Springport Twp.
The driver was the only one in the vehicle and he was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
Michigan State Police: Alcohol may be a factor in rollover accident on I-96
Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy Bob Loken lost his battle with cancer. He was 51.
Longtime Oakland County deputy loses his battle with cancer

Latest News

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to be cautious of fake COVID-19...
Nessel reissues alert amid uptick in fake COVID-19 test kits
According to MDHHS, Omicron is currently the most prevalent variant in Michigan.
Omicron variant detected in Eaton Co.
Sparrow limiting visitors as COVID-19 cases surge
The teacher reportedly told workers at a drive-through COVID-19 test site she thought her...
Warrant issued for teacher accused of locking son in trunk to avoid COVID