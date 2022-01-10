Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 44,524 cases, 56 deaths over the past three days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s fourth COVID-19 surge continues. Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 44,524 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths linked to the virus over the past three days. The state averaged 14,841 cases during that timeframe.

State totals now sit at 1,681,135 cases and 27,878 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

Adults being sent to the hospital with COVID are on the rise amid the surge. COVID hospitalizations in Michigan set a new record Monday with 4,580 adults hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections. Monday’s report breaks the state’s previous record set on Dec. 13, when the MDHHS reported 4,518 adults were hospitalized with confirmed infections.

The state health department did not update testing data yet. As of Friday, the state’s positivity rate was averaging around 33%.

Ingham County reports 39,741 cases and 580 deaths.

Jackson County reports 27,256 cases and 436 deaths.

Clinton County reports 10,481 cases and 157 deaths.

Eaton County reports 16,804 cases and 312 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 11,093 cases and 180 deaths.

