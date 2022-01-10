Betty White Challenge encourages fans to honor her animal rights activism for her 100th birthday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Betty White was known for paving the way for Hollywood but she also cleared the way for animals as both an animal lover herself and an animal rights activist.

When we passed away on December 31st from natural causes, fans looked for ways to honor her and her love for animals.

“The Betty White Challenge” has been going viral on social media after an account suggested celebrating the late actress’ life by donating money to animal rescues in her honor on Jan. 17, which would have marked her 100th birthday.

A local nurse and animal lover herself, Mandi Fellows, is taking the challenge one step further by collecting donations and spreading the money to local animal shelters both big and small.

“Obviously the Ingham County Animal Shelter, the Capital Area Humane Society and if you know of any other smaller rescues that you would like to see money go to let me know and I’ll just try to coordinate and then however much money we get as far as donations go, we will divide it by the number of agencies in each.”

Ever since Mandi posted her plan, it’s been shared dozens of times and she’s already raised more than half of her goal.

“It’s really important. It’s cold. It’s a holidays people are struggling financially. So people are surrounding their animals and that’s hard and these rescues are getting overloaded so those donations can definitely help with that.”

Mandi hopes that this Betty White Challenge will not only raise money for these shelters but also showcase animals that need a FUR-ever home.

“They’re amazing. I mean, they’re great for therapy. They’re great for anxiety. They’re great for depression. They’ve been shown to lower blood pressure.”

If you want to help Mandi raise money for multiple shelters in Mid-Michigan, email her at mandijune15@gmail.com.

