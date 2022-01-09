MSP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal crash in Springport Twp.

SPRINGPORT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Springport Township on Saturday, Jan. 8.

According to a release sent by Michigan State Police, the driver was driving south on Crawford Rd. near Bangham Rd. when the car ran off the roadway and hit a tree. Police did not say when the driver was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver was a Calhoun County resident, but are not releasing the full identity of the driver at this time.

Police believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash, however they say an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.