MSP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal crash in Springport Twp.

Police said the driver was a Calhoun County resident, but are not releasing the full identity of the driver at this time.(WLUC)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGPORT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Springport Township on Saturday, Jan. 8.

According to a release sent by Michigan State Police, the driver was driving south on Crawford Rd. near Bangham Rd. when the car ran off the roadway and hit a tree. Police did not say when the driver was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver was a Calhoun County resident, but are not releasing the full identity of the driver at this time.

Police believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash, however they say an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

