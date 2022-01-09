Advertisement

More than 60 people injured in major fire in New York City

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 60 people have been injured in a major fire in the Bronx in New York City on Sunday.

At least 31 of those people have “serious injuries.”

About 200 firefighters are on the scene, the New York Fire Department said on Twitter.

Many of the injured victims were located on the upper floors and likely suffered from severe smoke inhalation, New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said during a press conference.

Nigro says that “numerous fatalities” are expected.

The department posted several images of the scene at 333 East 181st Street showing ladders extending into apartment windows as well as a number of broken windows.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was the only one in the vehicle and he was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
Michigan State Police: Alcohol may be a factor in rollover accident on I-96
A Michigan State Police Officer assists Lansing Police with the arrest of a barricaded gunman.
Hours long standoff on Pleasant Grove ends in arrest, police say
Michigan State University
Michigan State vs. Michigan men’s basketball game postponed
Michigan receives historic $384.7 million for home energy assistance, and you may qualify
Michigan State Police pulled suicidal man from path of semi truck on Dec. 27, 2021
VIDEO: Michigan State Police pull suicidal man from path of semi truck on freeway

Latest News

A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Photos from the fire in the Bronx on Sunday
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds a cat and walks in a trench on the line of separation from...
Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine
Police said the driver was a Calhoun County resident, but are not releasing the full identity...
MSP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal crash in Springport Twp.
Woodstock co-producer and co-founder, Michael Lang, participates in the Woodstock 50 lineup...
Michael Lang, Woodstock festival co-creator, dies at 77