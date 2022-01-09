Advertisement

Longtime Oakland County deputy loses his battle with cancer

Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy Bob Loken lost his battle with cancer. He was 51.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of their colleague and friend tonight. The Sheriff’s Office announced longtime K-9 Deputy Bob Loken passed away after a tough battle with cancer.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Loken, 51, died at home surrounded by his family.

Loken leaves behind a legacy in the Oakland law enforcement community. Looking back at his life, the Sheriff’s Office said Loken was a master K-9 trainer and was well-respected in the law enforcement community and among K-9 handlers.

Loken was a deputy for the Sheriff’s Officer for nearly 27 years, beginning his career in 1995, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

“It is with incredible sorrow and sadness I announce that Deputy Bob Loken passed away this morning after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer,” Bouchard said. “Deputy Loken was well recognized and highly respected as a Master K-9 Trainer throughout the law enforcement community.”

Loken leaves behind his wife and three children. Funeral arrangements are not finalized at this time.

“He was a friend to all who knew him, and his legacy will continue on through this agency for decades to come,” Bouchard said. “Please keep the Loken family in your prayers as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”

Bouchard told deputies to wear mourning bands with their regular uniform to honor the life and career of their friend and colleague.

