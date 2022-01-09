Experts offer safety tips to prepare for the cold

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the coldest weather so far in 2022 arrives in the next few days, staying warm is a priority for everyone.

The more temperatures drop the harder it is on our homes and cars. Car and home appliance experts say being proactive before the cold arrives is the best way to prevent emergencies. Shane Perdue of Vets Ace Hardware in Lansing says that one of the best ways to protect your home is by preventing frozen pipes.

“Frozen pipes are broken pipes,” said Perdue, “Add an insulation around your pipe closest to the exterior to your home and that’s going to help make sure that your pipes don’t get frozen.”

When water freezes, it expands, and this can lead to pipes bursting. Shane recommends letting your faucet drip to keep pipes from freezing. When it comes to heating your home it can be tempting to crank up the heat but that can get expensive. Shane tells News 10 to avoid a big bill it’s recommended that you make small adjustments of about 3 degrees.

“One of the things you can do to stay warm is to turn your heat up a little bit. But don’t go up too much or you’re going to see a huge cost in your power. You might use a space heater, however, if you’re using a space heater you want to make sure you’re safe with that. You want to make sure you don’t put anything around the space heater,” said Perdue.

When it comes to your car, stocking your car with emergency essentials is a good way to start, that way you already have what you need in case of a winter emergency. Jeff Finnley of Northside Service in Lansing says that being prepared is a good step but being proactive is even better.

“To keep yourself safe you’re going to make sure you keep a blanket, warm gloves, boots, extra things in the car. A set of jumper cables a toe rope maybe some sand or some kitty litter in case you get stuck,” said Finley.

Finnley says that being prepared is a good step but being proactive is even better. He says that just checking your vehicle before the cold weather arrives can prevent emergencies.

“Get your battery checked out. Get all your pre-service done before the cold gets here to protect yourself,” said Finnley.

The Michigan State Police say that if you do plan to use a space heater, keep them at least three feet from any flammable surface or material. It’s also important to turn them off when sleeping to avoid fires.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.