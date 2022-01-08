Advertisement

Williamston Boys run away to 6-0

Jay Wallace led the Hornets with 23 points
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets are 6-0 after a 76-35 win over the Haslett Vikings.

Jay Wallace led the Hornets and all scorers with 23 points and five rebounds, and Mason Docks scored 19.

The Hornets play Grand Ledge next, and the Vikings play Portland.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.
Former Michigan Rep. Lee Chatfield under investigation for potential sexual abuse of teen
A school hallway
Lawsuit filed to block Michigan schools from going virtual
Lansing School District returning to in-person learning
Hospital generic COVID
Beaumont: Health care is at a breaking point
This booking photo released by the Oakland County, Michigan, Sheriff's Office shows Ethan...
Alleged Oxford shooter waives right to preliminary hearing, case headed straight to trial

Latest News

BATH PORTLAND ST. PATRICK
Portland St. Pats girls now 9-0 on season
SEXTON PORTLAND
Portland beats Sexton to end three-game skid
MASON FOWLERVILLE
Fowlerville extends win streak to 4
Mason @ Fowlerville
Mason @ Fowlerville