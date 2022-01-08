Williamston Boys run away to 6-0

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets are 6-0 after a 76-35 win over the Haslett Vikings.

Jay Wallace led the Hornets and all scorers with 23 points and five rebounds, and Mason Docks scored 19.

The Hornets play Grand Ledge next, and the Vikings play Portland.

