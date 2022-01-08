Advertisement

Public forum set for Grand Rapids police chief candidates

Chief Eric Payne is retiring after more than 30 years with the department and 2 1/2 years as the city’s top cop.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - The public will get an opportunity to see candidates who want to become the next police chief in Grand Rapids, the second-largest city in Michigan.

The Jan. 19 forum will be held in City Commission chambers. The candidates are expected to give brief remarks and answer questions from community members.

Residents can participate in an online survey about the candidates following the forum.

“While it is ultimately my responsibility to hire a chief of police, residents will continue to have a voice in the process of selecting our next chief,” City Manager Mark Washington said. “Public safety and resident engagement is essential for a thriving community.”

Chief Eric Payne is retiring after more than 30 years with the department and 2 1/2 years as the city’s top cop.

The city said 35 law enforcement professionals expressed interest in the job. A search firm is working with Grand Rapids to review the applicants who will appear at the forum.

