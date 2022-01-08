Portland St. Pats girls now 9-0 on season

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The unbeaten Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks faced Bath Friday evening.

From deep, Addison Scheurer beat the buzzer to end the first quarter.

Katelyn Russell had the three, it counted, and she finished with 15 points.

Then Scheurer again who knocked it away and started a breakaway that finished with a bucket.

The Shamrocks defeated the Bees 65-30.

