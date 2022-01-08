Advertisement

Portland St. Pats girls now 9-0 on season

The Shamrocks defeated Bath 65-30.
By Natalie Kerwin
Jan. 8, 2022
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The unbeaten Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks faced Bath Friday evening.

From deep, Addison Scheurer beat the buzzer to end the first quarter.

Katelyn Russell had the three, it counted, and she finished with 15 points.

Then Scheurer again who knocked it away and started a breakaway that finished with a bucket.

The Shamrocks defeated the Bees 65-30.

