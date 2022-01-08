Advertisement

Portland beats Sexton to end three-game skid

Both teams are now (2-4) on the season.
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Sexton Big Reds traveled to Portland to take on the Red Raiders. Both teams looked to get back on track after losing their last game.

Sexton’s Charleston Rogers and Dontal Wright combined for 36 but it wasn’t enough to get past Portland.

Portland found their guy in freshman Dominic Novara who scored 20, including big free throws down the stretch to close it out for the Red Raiders.

“I thought the kids did well...we had some turnovers late...we didn’t want it but kind of expected it with a young team,” said Portland Head Coach Jason Goerge. “But I thought these kids fought hard. We knew what type of pressure Sexton was going to put on us with their athleticism, but I’m proud of the guys for getting a win tonight, any time we can get a win in our league we’ll take it.”

Portland survives at home 66-59. Both teams are now (2-4) on the season.

