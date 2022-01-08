Advertisement

Ovid-Elsie Girls, Boys sweep New Lothrop

Both teams now have solo leads in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference
NEW LOTHROP OVID ELSIE
NEW LOTHROP OVID ELSIE(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - The Ovid-Elsie Marauders came into Friday night’s contest undefeated - both teams.

That trend continued, with the girls winning 56-22 and the boys winning 54-42.

Caitlyn Walter led all scorers in game one with 14 points.

The boys team was led in the first half by freshman Axel Newell who scored 7 points.

Both teams now lead the MMAC and play Montrose on Tuesday.

