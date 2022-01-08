Advertisement

Michigan State vs. Michigan men’s basketball game postponed

The game was scheduled to tip off Saturday afternoon.
Michigan State University
Michigan State University(WILX)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State versus Michigan men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been postponed according to an announcement by both universities.

The game was originally scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. but has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Wolverine’s program.

In a statement by Michigan State Athletics, officials said the two programs will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game.

