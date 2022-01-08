Michigan State Police: Alcohol may be a factor in rollover accident on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a single car rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital.

According to MSP, the driver, a 30-year-old Mason man, was the crash occurred on eastbound I-96 near Okemos Rd. in Ingham County at 7 p.m. Friday night.

The driver was the only one in the vehicle and he was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. Police did not say what condition the man was in following the accident.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and the driver is being investigated for OWI.

