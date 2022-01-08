Advertisement

Lansing Catholic Girls win, Boys fall at Eaton Rapids

The girls team is 9-0
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic’s girls basketball team is still undefeated after a 62-18 win over Eaton Rapids on Friday.

Hannah Prico and Gabby Halliwill led with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

The boys followed, and fell short on the road, 55-53.

Both teams play Mason on Tuesday.

